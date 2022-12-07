Counter anti-AL propaganda on social media, PM asks BCL

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday directed leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the ruling party, to counter anti-Awami League and anti-government propaganda on social media. Stating there is enough money in every bank, she also urged the countrymen not to pay heed to any rumour over liquidity.

Addressing as chief guest at the 30th National Council of BCL at historic Suhrawardy Udyan, she said, "We've made Digital Bangladesh. But today social media has been flooded with propagandas against us. I would like to ask our Chhatra League leaders and activists that you all have to give befitting reply to propagandas against AL on social media."

"When they write something against us, you won't even need to give a reply. If only their misdeeds can be put in the comment of propaganda, they will stop it. You can remind them their arson, their murders, their vote theft, robbery - it is enough to keep them away. I think Chhatra League can do this," she added.

She expressed hope that the leaders and activists of Chhatra League will become the golden people that the Father of the Nation wanted to build a golden Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Some rumours are being spread that there is no money in the bank. Many people are taking money to home withdrawing from bank. If you take money

from the bank and keep it at home then it goes in favour of thief. They can steal and eat. Someone is arranging it." She also raised the question whether the thief is related to them.

The Prime Minister said, "They want to mislead people by telling lies. I know there is a class they will do it. Because, they are good at lying. We made Digital Bangladesh, and they use that against us. Therefore, everyone should pay special attention to this."

She said that her government has given houses to 35 lakh people. No one will be landless and homeless in Bangabandhu's Bangladesh. She urged the BCL leaders and activists to find landless and homeless people in their respective areas. She also mentioned that the government will rehabilitate them if they report.

Criticising the Chhatra Dal, Sheikh Hasina said that after coming to power in 2001, Khaleda Zia's greedy forces destroyed the educational environment in institutions across the country. Dhaka University VC was removed in the dark of night and appointed a new one. In Rajshahi University they killed many leaders and activists including two teachers. The whole country was oppressed by their torture. Everyone knows about their arson not only when in power, but also outside of power. In 2013-2014, they burned about three thousand people. Bus-launch-rail nothing escaped from them.

She said, "On the other hand, I handed over books, notebooks and pens to the Chhatra League. I said, don't just take education for yourself, go to villages and teach illiterate people. That's what they did. Also gave me a report. We don't need a gluttonous army like Chhatra Dal."

Highlighting the importance of education to the Chhatra League leaders and activists at the conference, Sheikh Hasina said that one should become a proper citizen of the country by learning education, so that the trend of development of Bangladesh continues.

She said, "I want our leaders and activists in Bangladesh to develop in such a way that no one can erase the spirit of independence of this country. No one can erase the history of Liberation War. Murderers, Razakars, Albadar, War criminals should never come to power in this country. That's how public opinion should be created. Whatever one does must be educated. Attention should be paid to education."

The Prime Minister said "Skilled manpower with technical knowledge is needed to work in the fourth industrial revolution. So our young people who are our future, they are my soldiers to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh in 2041. We want to make them efficient. They will be enriched with technology and technical knowledge and will take us further in the path of development."

Praying and blessing the Chhatra League leaders and activists, the Prime Minister said, "Everyone, even those who are talented, have to make their own livelihood arrangements and take technical education. They should attend the exams of Public Service Commission. To run our country, we need an efficient administrative system. Just as politics is needed in running the state, we also need all kinds of education in administration or technical."

The Prime Minister earlier inaugurated the BCL Council by hoisting the national flag and flying pigeons and balloons. On the occasion, she inaugurated the BCL website and BCL community app.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke as special guest on the occasion and Bangladesh Chhatra League President Al-Nahean Khan Joy presided over the ceremony. Chhatra League's General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee and Office Secretary Indranil Dev Sharma Roni presented the organizational report and condolence proposal to the council respectively. A minute's silence was observed to pay respect to the slain former leaders of the Chhatra League.

