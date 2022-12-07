Video
PM to address public meeting in Cox's Bazar today

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 6: Awami League leaders and activists are eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first public meeting in Cox's Bazar in nearly six years, scheduled to be held today (Dec 7).
Cox's Bazar is all set to welcome the AL chief amid festivity, expecting it as the biggest public meeting ever.
The PM will deliver her speech at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar organised by District Awami League.
During her day-long visit, the premier will attend an international naval exercise on Inani Beach of Cox's Bazar's Ukhia.
The government has
taken massive development schemes for Cox's Bazar which are now under implementation.
During her visit, PM will also inaugurate 28 development projects and lay the foundation stones of four others. More projects may be added to the list of inaugurations and foundation stones, District Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid said.
Colourful arches and gates have been constructed on various roads of the town with the posters and banners of the Prime Minister. Billboards, banners, balloons, festoons and posters welcoming the Prime Minister and the party chief have been hung in the city.    -UNB


