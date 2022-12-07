Video
3-day pottery art and statue exhibition begins at RU

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

RAJSHAHI, Dec 6: A three-day pottery art and statue exhibition began at Rajshahi University (RU) campus on Tuesday aimed at disseminating significance of the art among the public.
The Department of Pottery Art and statue of the university is hosting the annual artifact exhibition at its compound.
Architect Moinul Abedeen, son of Shilpacharja Joinul Abedeen, opened the three-day exhibition.
RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest, while Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Treasurer Prof Obaidur Rahman Pramanik spoke as special guests with Chairman of the department Prof Nurul Amin in the chair.
In his remarks, VC Prof Golam Sabbir said the pottery arts and statues are holding an important place in the trend of arts. In the country, the artists after being educated in the institutional learning on the subject are showing their talents in their professional fields.
Apart from the arts generation, they are reflecting their competence in different educational institutions and products remarkably.
Around 100 art works of the department students in different categories are put on display in the exhibition which remains open from 11:00am to 5:00pm.    -BSS



