Covid: 22 more cases reported

The country reported 22 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With no deaths reported, the fatalities remained unchanged at 29,435 while with new infections the caseload rose to 2,036,685, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity declined to 0.60 per cent from Monday's 0.96 per cent as 3,607 samples were tested during the period. The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.52 per cent, respectively. -UNB









