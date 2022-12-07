Video
UNICEF awards 11 journos for outstanding reporting on children’s rights

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

UNICEF awarded eleven Bangladeshi journalists for their outstanding reporting on children's rights at the 17th UNICEF Meena Media Awards. Launched by UNICEF in 2005, the Meena Media Awards recognises excellence in reporting that promotes the cause of children.
The winning entries were selected by an independent panel of judges from nearly 300 submissions from print, photo and video journalists working in both national and local media outlets. Stories by winners and nominees about children forced into marriage and hard labour, of girls struggling to manage their menstrual hygiene without access to clean water, of boys whose only home is the streets, of children whose lives have been disrupted by climate shocks, persecution and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said, "The powerful reporting that we honour today demonstrates the vital role that journalists play in bringing children's rights to light, and in holding people in power to account. These stories of bitter deprivation, but also everyday triumph against adversity, are an inspiration to us all".
The award ceremony was held in the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Grand Ballroom on Tuesday. Special guests included Matiur Rahman, Editor, Prothom Alo, Selina Hossain, Novelist and President of the Bangla Academy, Shameem Akhtar, Film maker and Lecturer at the Pathshala Institute, and Mahfuz Anam, Editor, The Daily Star, who sent a video message for the nominees.
Winners of the UNICEF Meena Media Awards 2022 are Emran Hasan Sohel, Kaler Kantho for "Manta children have only the water" (print journalism), Himu Chandra Shil, bdnews24.com for "A day in the life of Rohingya child Ayat Ullah" (print journalism), Jesmin Akter Papri, News Bangla 24.com for "Rising salinity: Adolescent girls take birth control pills to stop their periods" (print journalism), Md Sazid Hossain, Prothom Alo for "Child education" (photojournalism), Nawaz Farhin Antara, Dhaka Tribune for ''Pad Apa': A beacon of hope for rural menstrual hygiene" (print journalism), Shahnaz Sharmeen, Nagorik TV for "Child marriage has officially decreased but what is the reality?" (video journalism),  Tanvirul Islam, Dhaka Post for "Are we harming children by using terms like 'auto pass' and 'COVID batch' (print journalism), Zahidul Karim, Daily Prothom Alo for "Price of rice" (photojournalism).
Besides, Winners of the UNICEF Children's Meena Media Awards 2022 (under-18) are Mohammad Mosharof Hossain, Jago News 24.com for "Physical and mental health of Bede children deprived of education are at risk" (print journalism), Khalidul Islam Tanvir, ATN Bangla for "When education becomes deadly" (videojournalism), Dhee Aroni Paul, hello.bdnews24.com for "The road is their address" (photojournalism)


