Visually-impaired people to get talking books on 1st day of New Year

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) is going to introduce 'multimedia-talking books' for visually impaired people from the first day of the New Year, 2023.

The NCTB, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, is bringing out these books for the visually impaired persons for the first time and in continuation of this initiative, they can now read all the books from class I to class X through the 'Multimedia Talking Book' application, Chairman of NCTB Prof Md Farhadul Islam said.

He mentioned that the NCTB is working to create multimedia talking book for visually impaired students and the works concerned will be completed by December 25 next.

He said that the multimedia talking book will be available on NCTB's website from January 1. -BSS









