International symposium on higher education held at NSU

A 2 day-long international symposium on higher education was held at the North South University recently. The theme of the symposium was "The Future of the University: Challenges and Opportunities". Renowned international scholars from home and abroad participated in the symposium.

Prof Ts Dr Murali Raman, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation, Malaysia inaugurated the programme and Prof Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest in the closing ceremony. Vice-Chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr M Ismail Hossain of NSU and Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of UIU also participated in the deliberation at the symposium.













