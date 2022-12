Meherpur District was freed from the Pakistani occupation army on December 6, 1971 Meherpur District was freed from the Pakistani occupation army on December 6, 1971. To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district on Tuesday. The photo shows a wreath being placed on a monument in the town. DC Dr Munsur Alam Khan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Adv Abdus Salam and Freedom Fighter Captain (Rtrd) Malek were also present at that time. photo: observer