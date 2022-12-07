Information Fair held in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Dec 6: Two-day long Information Fair was held in the district on Monday.

Gaibandha District administration and Sachetan Nagarik Committee jointly organized the fair on the Sadhinata premises.

Whip of the parliament Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest while Gaibandha Additional Deputy Commissioner Sushanta Kumar presided over the programme.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ibn Mizan, Gaibandha Municipality Panel Mayor Md Shahid Ahmed, Professor Zahurul Qayyum, and freedom fighter Mahmudul Haque Shahzada, among others, also spoke on the occasion.











