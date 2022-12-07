Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Six people including a schoolgirl and two housewives have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Kurigram, Noakhali, Barishal, Khulna and Patuakhali, in recent times.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A man has reportedly committed suicide in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Asadul Haque, 32, son of Aber Ali, a resident of Char Gorokmandal Village under Nawdanga Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Asadul got involved in an extramarital affair with a woman recently. Following this, his wife left his house out of anger about one month back.

As he failed to bring his wife back to the house, Asadul drank poison at home at noon out of grief.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex at around 3:30pm, where the duty doctor declared Asadul dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Fulbari Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Fulbari PS Ekramul Haque confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A schoolgirl and a housewife have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Subarnachar and Hatiya upazilas of the district.

A schoolgirl has allegedly committed suicide in Subarnachar Upazila on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Afrina Akter Nadi, 15, daughter of Didarul Alam, a resident of Nayapara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the girl reportedly committed suicide by taking pesticides after being aggrieved with her parents over an affair.

However, the deceased's family members claimed that she might have committed suicide by taking poison as she had been suffering from abdominal pain for a long time.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar PS Deb Priyo Das confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Anwara Begum, 48, wife of Belayet Hossain, a resident of Makparshwan Village under Jahajmara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the woman drank poison due to a family feud in the evening.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Hatiya PS OC Amir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

BARISHAL: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a residential hotel in the city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy Mridha, son of Abu Kashem Mridha, a resident of Keshabkathi area in Wazirpur Upazila of the district.

It was known that Hridoy rented a room in Rose Heaven Residential Hotel in Dakshin Port Road Land Office area in the city on December 2 last.

On Sunday noon, he was supposed to leave the room.

Anwar, an employee of the hotel, called him repeatedly since 12pm, but could not receive any response from inside. He, later, informed the matter to police through national emergency number 999.

Being informed, police recovered the body after breaking open the door of the room and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kotwali Model PS SI Arafat confirmed the incident, adding that police primarily assumed that the youth might have committed suicide.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ilias Hossain, 25, son of Rezaul Sheikh, a resident of Bahadurpur Village under Kharnia Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ritu Begum, wife of Ilias Hossain, committed suicide eight months back while he was in jail. After releasing from jail, Ilias has lost his mental balance.

However, he hanged himself from a branch of a tree in the village on Sunday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dumuria PS OC Sheikh Koni Mia confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Bauphal Upazila of the district early Thursday over family feud.

The deceased was identified as Amena Khatun, 24, wife of Rakib Hossain, a resident of Diara Kachua Village under Chandradwip Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Chandradwip Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Shahjalal said Amena and her husband Rakib were locked into an altercation over family issues on Wednesday night.

As a sequel to it, Amena Khatun committed suicide after consuming poisonous tablet at early hours on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.











