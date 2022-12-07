Three nabbed with drugs in Dinajpur, Kishoreganj

Three people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Dinajpur and Kishoreganj, on Friday.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Two drug dealers including a woman were detained along with phensedyl and hemp in separate drives in Chirirbandar Upazila on Friday.

The arrested persons are: Shariful Islam, a resident of Hatkhola area under Ayliapukur Union, and Ratnakar Roy, from Tentulia.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hatkhola area at night and arrested Shariful along with 20 bottles of phensedyl.

In another drive, police arrested Ratnakar Roy along with 400 grams of hemp from Tentulia Union.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with eight bottles of foreign liquor from Bajitpur Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested man is Bishal Chandra Das, 20, son of Dilip Chandra Das, a resident of Patuli Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 (CPC-2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Board Bazar area at night, and arrested him along with the foreign liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bajitpur PS in this regard, the RAB official added.











