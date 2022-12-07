Enclosures with banned net destroy forests at Ramgoti



The photo shows tree stems piled up in Ramgati Upazila. photo: observer

Khurchi net is set by using tree stems in these chars during the ebb time in the Meghna River. After trapping their nets, fishers wait for tide. Over the tide, small and big fishes get trapped in Khurchi net.

To collect stemsm growing trees are cut in different areas of the upazila. With the fishing season appearing, Khurchi net setting starts in a manner of char-occupying.

A recent visit found thousands of sapling tree stems piled in several areas of Char Abdullah, Char Alexandar, Char Algi, Char Ramiz, Borkheri, and Chargazi unions. The tree species included Mehgani, Supari, Akashi, Koroi, Gaab, Telsur and bamboo.

Fishing is prohibited by the Khurchi net. But unscrupulous fishers keep these chars occupied for two months of fishing.

In every season, Khurchi net-based fishing takes place in more than 50 sinking chars of the Meghna River in the portion of Ramgoti Upazila.

Due to Khurchi net-based enclosures, general fishers are deprived of fishing in these chars. Their nets are frequently getting damaged after being struck with enclosure stems.

On condition of anonymity, few marginal fishers said, local influential people are carrying out fishing with this illegal net by managing authorities concerned. General fishers are restricted to enter areas barricaded by Khurchi net. Due to current, their nets frequently get struck with enclosure stems, but they cannot lift these. In many cases, they have to get into quarrel with the influential enclosure owners.

Some labourers were seen sharpening root edges of tree stems piled in Borkheri area. One of them, Abdul Halim said, such sapling trees are purchased from Ramgoti and Subarnachar areas at cheaper prices; and after two-three days, these are taken to the river by trawler.

In the name of fishing by Khurchi net, sapling trees are destroyed in the upazila.

Neither the upazila forest officer nor the upazila range officer wants to take the responsibility of destruction of sapling trees. Upazila Forest Officer Abdul Baset said, the range officer is in this charge; he can tell it.

Upazila Range Officer Delwar Hossain said, the tree killing matter is under upazila forest officer.

Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Jasim Uddin said, "I know the matter of Khurchi net. A decision will be taken after talking with upazila nirbahi officer (UNO)." UNO SM Shantanu Chowdhury said, legal action will be taken against the Khurchi net users within few days.

"I will talk with local union chairmen, and then necessary measures will be taken," the UNO maintained.











