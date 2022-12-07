Video
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022
Home Countryside

Two people drown in Kurigram, Panchagarh

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

A minor child and an elderly man drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Panchagarh, on Monday and Tuesday.
ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A 15-month-old minor child drowned in a pond in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shawon Mia, son of Swadhin Mia, a resident of Harindhara Uttarpara Village under Dantbhanga Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shawon fell down in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Residential Doctor of the health complex Dr Jahangir Alam said the child had died before being taken in the hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rowmari Police Station (PS) Rup Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that filing of an unnatural death case is underway in this regard.  
PANCHAGARH: An elderly man drowned in a pond in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Machhir Uddin, 92, a resident of Kajipara area under Pamuli Union.
According to police and local sources, the man went out of his house on Sunday afternoon, but did not return.
Later on, locals spotted his body in a pond next to his house in the afternoon after searching.
Locals assumed that he might have fell down in the pond, and drowned there
Debiganj PS OC Jamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.


