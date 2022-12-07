Video
Home Countryside

Eight killed, six injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Eight people including a schoolgirl and a housewife have been killed and at least six others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Dinajpur, Bogura, Cumilla, Chandpur, Nilphamari and Barishal, on Sunday and Monday.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Rohan, 17, son of Mamunur Rashid, a resident of Mamunur Rashid, a resident of Bijul Magurapara Village under Dior Union in the upazila. He passed the SSC examination from Bijul Model High School this year.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mohanta said a goods-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying Rohan in Momtaz Filling Station area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway at around 9:30 pm, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Fahmida Akhter declared the boy dead.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged in this regard.
However, the driver of the truck along with his vehicle managed to flee the scene, the OC added.   
BOGURA: Three people have been killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased were identified as Gopal Sarker, 30, a resident of Karmaker Para in Sherpur Town, and Al Amin, 32, of Serua Village in the upazila; and Naeem, 25, hailed from Aria Bazar area in Shahjahanpur Village of the district.
The injured person is Najmul, 26, of Khandaker Toll area in Sherpur Upazila.
According to police and local sources, a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Shyamali Paribahan' coming from Bogura hit two three-wheeler vehicles on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in Ghoga Battala area in the evening, which left Gopal and Al-Amin dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.
The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).
Later on, Nazmul succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH at around 7pm while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
Sherpur Highway PS Inspector Jaynal Abedin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers have seized the bus and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
CUMILLA: A man was killed and five others were injured after a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Burichang Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abu Nayem, 45, a resident of Sondram Village in the upazila.
Mainamati Highway PS OC Akul Chandra Biswas said a Sylhet-bound bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Farizpur area at around 10:45am, leaving at least six people seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to nearby Sommilito Samorik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nayem dead.
Other five injured including the bus driver are currently undergoing treatment there, the OC added.
CHANDPUR: A schoolgirl was killed in a road accident in Matlab Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mukta Akter, 14, daughter of Ayet Ali, a resident of Shatnol Rangukharkandi Village in the upazila. She was a student of Sharif Ullah School and College in the area.
According to police and local sources, Mukta was going to a teacher's house in the morning riding by a leguna (local vehicle). On the way, she fell down on the road from the vehicle in Lalpur area, which left her critically injured.
Locals rescued her and took to Matlab Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Matlab PS OC Md Mohiuddin confirmed the incident, adding necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
NILPHAMARI: A van driver was killed after being hit by a truck in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The accident took place in Khariza Golna Dighirpar area on the Jaldhaka-Domar regional road of the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Sahid, 65, a resident of Kaliganj area in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jaldhaka PS Abdur Rahim said a truck hit the van coming from the opposite direction in Khariza Golna Dighirpar area, which left its driver Sahid dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Nilphamari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.
BARISHAL: A housewife was killed in a road accident in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Rekha Rani Baidya, 40, wife of Dukhiram Baidya, a resident of Lakharmatia Village under Rajihar Union in the upazila.
Agailjhara PS OC Md Golam Sarwar said Rekha Rani Badya was going to Gournadi from the house in the evening riding by a battery-run auto-van. On the way, she fell on the road after her scarf entangled with a running wheel of the auto-van in Nimtala area, which left the woman critically injured.
Locals rescued her, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, the OC added.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
