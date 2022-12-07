Video
Home Countryside

Man arrested on charge of killing wife in Sherpur

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspond

SHERPUR, Dec 6: A man was arrested from Gazipur after he fled from Nakla Upazila in the district allegedly after killing his wife over repayment of loan instalments.
Rasel Mia was arrested by Rapid Action Bangladesh (RAB-1) from Bagher Bazar area under Sadar Upazila in Gazipur District on Sunday night. In the morning of that day, the body of his wife Shahnaz Akter was found at her father's house at Janokipur in Chandrakona Union under Nakla Upazila. Rasel fled the house locking it from outside.
RAB-1 Gazipur Porabari Camp's Commander Major ASM Maidul Isalm said Rasel took a large amount of loan from a local NGO. He locked in a quarrel with his wife Shahnaz over the repayment of loan instalments on Saturday.
"During the primary interrogation, Rasel told us that he got into an altercation with his wife following returning home after 3pm watching a World Cup 2022 football match. At one stage, Shahnaz kicked him. In reply, Rasel also kicked at Shahnaz's chest and face. She suddenly died falling on the floor after receiving injuries in her head. Sensing the death of wife, Rasel came to Gazipur locking the door of the house from outside.
On the following morning, family members became suspicious witnessing a lock on the doors from outside. Then they broke the house and found the body of Shahnaz was lying on the floor. Instantly, they contacted with police. Then Nakla police sought the RAB's cooperation. The RAB later succeeded to arrest Rasel using the information technology.
Sources said Shahnaz Begum, daughter of Shah Jamal of Janokipur Village, was divorced with her first husband some 12 years back. There are two children from her previous relation. Then she took a job at a garment factory at Gazipur where she got acquainted with Rasel Mia of her own village and developed a love affair with him. Rasel also had wife and children from his first marriage. Shahnaz married Rasel five years ago. But, she went to her father's house three years ago when the conflict between two wives got deteriorated. Since then Rasel had been staying with Shahnaz.


