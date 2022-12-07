Power falls at Kaptai hydropower plant



A view of the Kaptai Lake. photo: observer

This information was confirmed by Jalal Uddin, acting manager and executive engineer of the power plant, when contacted recently.

At present, only No. 2 Unit out of total five units is running with a daily production of 40 mega watt (mw) electricity, he added. He informed, the repairing of Unit-1 has been completed, and it can be launched any time.

Due to water scarcity in the lake units 1, 3, 4, and 5 cannot be possible to run, he added.

On November 27 morning, the lake water level was at 90.09 foot sea level (mls). According to roll curve of the lake, it is supposed to remain 106.4 msl water in the lake against its capacity of 109 msl.

Five units of the power plant can produce 240mw electricity per day.

