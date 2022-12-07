Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Power falls at Kaptai hydropower plant

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

A view of the Kaptai Lake. photo: observer

A view of the Kaptai Lake. photo: observer

RANGAMATI, Dec 6: Electricity production from the hydropower plant in Kaptai Upazila of the district has decreased to its lowest due to water level fall in the Kaptai Lake.
This information was confirmed by Jalal Uddin, acting manager and executive engineer of the power plant, when contacted recently.
At present, only No. 2 Unit out of total five units is running with a daily production of 40 mega watt (mw) electricity, he added. He informed, the repairing of Unit-1 has been completed, and it can be launched any time.
Due to water scarcity in the lake units 1, 3, 4, and 5 cannot be possible to run, he added.
On November 27 morning, the lake water level was at 90.09 foot sea level (mls).  According to roll curve of the lake, it is supposed to remain 106.4 msl water in the lake against its capacity of 109 msl.
Five units of the power plant can produce 240mw electricity per day.
The lake water crisis is also hampering passenger and goods boat movements causing public              sufferings.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meherpur District was freed from the Pakistani occupation army on December 6, 1971
Information Fair held in Gaibandha
Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Three nabbed with drugs in Dinajpur, Kishoreganj
Enclosures with banned net destroy forests at Ramgoti
Two people drown in Kurigram, Panchagarh
Eight killed, six injured in separate road mishaps
Man arrested on charge of killing wife in Sherpur


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft