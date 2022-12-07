Trader stabbed to death in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, Dec 6: A trader has been stabbed to death by miscreants in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hamidul Islam Jony, 24, son of Atiar Rahman, a resident of Adarsha Andulia Village in the upazila. He was a mobile phone trader in Kashaimor area of the upazila town.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the young man behind his mobile phone shop at around 3 pm and informed the matter to police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that he might have been murdered by miscreants following previous enmity.

Officer-in-Charge of Harinakundu Police Station Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.











