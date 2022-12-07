Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Trader stabbed to death in Jhenidah

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

JHENIDAH, Dec 6: A trader has been stabbed to death by miscreants in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Hamidul Islam Jony, 24, son of Atiar Rahman, a resident of Adarsha Andulia Village in the upazila. He was a mobile phone trader in Kashaimor area of the upazila town.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of the young man behind his mobile phone shop at around 3 pm and informed the matter to police.
On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police assumed that he might have been murdered by miscreants following previous enmity.
Officer-in-Charge of Harinakundu Police Station Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meherpur District was freed from the Pakistani occupation army on December 6, 1971
Information Fair held in Gaibandha
Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Three nabbed with drugs in Dinajpur, Kishoreganj
Enclosures with banned net destroy forests at Ramgoti
Two people drown in Kurigram, Panchagarh
Eight killed, six injured in separate road mishaps
Man arrested on charge of killing wife in Sherpur


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft