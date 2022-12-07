Video
China blasts US report, reiterates 'no 1st use' nuke policy

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BEIJING, Dec 6: China strictly adheres to its policy of no first use of nuclear weapons "at any time and under any circumstances," its Defense Ministry said Tuesday in a scathing response to a U.S. report alleging a major buildup in Beijing's nuclear capabilities.
The Pentagon last week released an annual China security report that warned Beijing would likely have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, and that it has provided no clarity on how it plans to use them.
That report "distorts China's national defense policy and military strategy, makes groundless speculation about China's military development and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs on the issue of Taiwan," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement.
Tan accused the U.S. of being the "biggest troublemaker and destroyer of world peace and stability," and repeated that Beijing has never renounced the use of force to conquer self-governing Taiwan, a U.S. ally that China considers part of its territory.
Tan did not directly address the report's allegations about a Chinese nuclear buildup, but blamed the U.S. for raising nuclear tensions, particularly with its plan to help Australia build a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology, which the French president has described as a "confrontation with China."
Australia has said it will not seek to arm the submarines with nuclear weapons. Tan also accused the U.S. of having the world's largest nuclear arsenal, although that title is actually held by Russia, a close Chinese military, economic and diplomatic partner.
As of 2022, Russia possesses a total of 5,977 nuclear warheads compared to 5,428 in the U.S. inventory, according to the Federation of American Scientists. China currently has 350 nuclear warheads, according to the federation.
China has long adhered to what it calls a purely defensive national security strategy, including a claim that it will never be the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict. That stance has frequently been challenged at home and abroad, particularly if it comes to a confrontation over Taiwan.    -AP



