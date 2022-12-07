Video
Mamata backs Trinamool leader arrested for tweet against Modi

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

KOLKATA, Dec 6: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee today backed party spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who has been arrested by the Gujarat Police over a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that she condemned the BJP government's "vindictive attitude".
Mamata Banerjee, who is visiting Rajasthan, also claimed that Mr Gokhale made no mistake.
"It's a very bad, and sad (incident). Saket (Gokhale) is a bright man. He is very popular on social media. He has made no mistake," Mamata Banerjee told reporters at Jaipur airport.
"I condemn this vindictive attitude. He (Saket) has been arrested because he tweeted against the Prime Minister. People also tweet against me... We are really feeling sorry about the situation," she said before heading for Pushkar.
The Gujarat Police have detained Mr Gokhale over a tweet endorsing an alleged fake news report about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's Morbi after a bridge collapse incident there on October 31, which had claimed 135 lives.
Mr Gokhale recently tweeted a news clipping which apparently appeared to have been published in a leading Gujarati newspaper.Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to Ajmer and Pushkar shrines during the day.     -PTI


