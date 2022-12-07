

Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Challenge rolls today

The Minister for Textiles and Jute Golam Dastagir Gazi will inaugurate the five-day event as the chief guest on the day.

A total of 251 shuttlers, including 143 male and 108 female shuttlers, from 17 countries are participating in the International Challenge of Badminton this year. The shuttlers from India, Thailand, Turkiye, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mongolia, Indonesia, Bahrain, Japan, the Maldives, Iran, Germany, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and host Bangladesh will be playing in the tournament.

The winners of different events will get a total of USD 15,000 as prize money along with crests.

After the senior event, The Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Junior International Series 2022 will be played at the same venue from 12 to 15 December.

Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) is arranging the two international tournaments with financial support from international sponsor Yonex-Sunrise (Singapore) and local sponsor China-Bangla Ceramic Industries Ltd, Bashundhara Kings, Oneshon 'Dewans', Link3 and MGH. Badminton World Federation and Badminton Asia are providing logistic support.

In this regard, a press meet was held at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium at Paltan on Tuesday. The President of Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) and Information Commissioner Dr Abdul Malek and other officials from the federation were present there.















