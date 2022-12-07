Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Challenge rolls today

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Challenge rolls today

Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Challenge rolls today

The Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh International Challenge Badminton is rolling today (Wednesday) at 11:30 am at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.
The Minister for Textiles and Jute Golam Dastagir Gazi will inaugurate the five-day event as the chief guest on the day.
A total of 251 shuttlers, including 143 male and 108 female shuttlers, from 17 countries are participating in the International Challenge of Badminton this year. The shuttlers from India, Thailand, Turkiye, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mongolia, Indonesia, Bahrain, Japan, the Maldives, Iran, Germany, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and host Bangladesh will be playing in the tournament.
The winners of different events will get a total of USD 15,000 as prize money along with crests.
After the senior event, The Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Junior International Series 2022 will be played at the same venue from 12 to 15 December.
Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) is arranging the two international tournaments with financial support from international sponsor Yonex-Sunrise (Singapore) and local sponsor China-Bangla Ceramic Industries Ltd, Bashundhara Kings, Oneshon 'Dewans', Link3 and MGH. Badminton World Federation and Badminton Asia are providing logistic support.
In this regard, a press meet was held at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium at Paltan on Tuesday. The President of Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) and Information Commissioner Dr Abdul Malek and other officials from the federation were present there.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
Pele watches Brazil World Cup match from hospital
England skipper hails 'special' win in Pakistan
Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Challenge rolls today
Domingo urges batters to come up with improved performance
Bangladesh not in rush with Taskin's return in ODI series
Dhawan confident India will bounce back in Bangladesh
Brazil thrill to earn World Cup quarter-final against Croatia


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft