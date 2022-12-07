Domingo urges batters to come up with improved performance

Head coach Russell Domingo urged the Bangladeshi batters to show an improved performance in the second ODI as he wants his side to seal the three-match series with a game to spare against the mighty India.

Domingo said he doesn't want to give India any chance to hit back into the series and therefore a victory in the second match, which is scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is badly needed.

According to him, to make that happen a better show with bat is needed as Bangladesh batters almost sank the side before Mehidy Hasan Miraz held his nerve to steer the home side to an unlikely one-victory after staring down the deficit of 51 runs.

"I have been involved in some amazing games with Bangladesh. We have had some narrows wins and losses, but that [the first ODI] was as close as they come.

It shouldn't have been that tight," Domingo said on Tuesday ahead of the crucial second ODI.

"When we needed 59 runs with four wickets down, we were in a pretty good position. By far not the perfect performance. There's lot of work still to be done. But, to be able to win from that situation, says a lot about the team's character."

Bangladesh indeed lost five wickets for just eight runs as they slipped from 128 for four to 136 for nine in the chase of 187, before a 51-run stand for the last wicket between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman gave them a 1-0 lead in the series. But there was element of luck as KL Rahul put down an easy catch of Mehidy with Bangladesh 32 runs away from the victory.

Domingo said even though they are confident enough that India will be morally down after such defeat, they couldn't get away with such sort of situation everyday.

"There is confidence in this format. Our record in Bangladesh is very good. There's a sense of excitement to play against India, who are one of the big teams in the world. There's also a sense that India will come back strong. We have to play better cricket than the first game, particularly with the bat. We can't get away with it again," he added.

Domingo insisted that Bangladesh's chance to win a second successive home series against India is now highly likely as he saw the players highly motivated and ecstatic.

Bangladesh won the last bilateral series between the two side at home by 2-1 in 2015 and that remained their only victory in a series in any format of the cricket against India.

"I had a long discussion with the team during the training session on Tuesday to stay in the present, rather than dwell on the victory in the first ODI. The guys were ecstatic. Rightfully so. But come today, it's done. We have had a good long chat. We have to try to improve in every department tomorrow because we know it will be a tough game," he remarked.

Domingo wasn't concerned about Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, whose defensive batting put Bangladesh in a bit of trouble in the first ODI. Mushfiqur made 18 off 45 balls, while Mahmudullah scored 14 off 35.

"Firstly, I am going to defend my players. In the last two games in Zimbabwe, Mahmudullah got 80 and 39. I am very reluctant to say that [it is time to find their replacements]. Both players have times in their career when they are searching for runs," he said.

"It was one ODI ago that [Mahmudullah] got 80. I have no concerns with him at the moment. All players go through these phases in the older phase of their careers. I still have a lot of faith in his ability and batting." -BSS







