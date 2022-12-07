Bangladesh not in rush with Taskin's return in ODI series

Bangladesh team management hinted that they won't rush the return of pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed in the ongoing ODI series against India, considering the side's hectic cricket schedule.

Taskin was not able to play the first match of the series against India due to his old back injury but he returned to practice ahead of the second ODI in a bid to regain match fitness, bowling over five overs in the nets. However, head coach Russell Domingo does not want to rush the main pacer of the team.

Prior to this series, Taskin was in great form in the T20 World Cup. He was man of the match in Bangladesh's two victories in the World Cup. After taking four for 25 runs against the Netherlands, Taskin took three wickets for 19 runs in the match against Zimbabwe.

Not only in the World Cup, Taskin is the name of Bangladesh's big dependence in the bowling department for quite some time. He has established himself as the leader of the team's pace department in the three formats of the cricket in the last two years.

He has taken the half of taken half of his 128 International wickets since the beginning of 2021.

He was also instrumental in Bangladesh first ever ODI series win on South African soil. After taking three wickets in the first ODI, he paved the way for Bangladesh to win the series by taking five wickets for 35 runs in the last match. In the last two years in Test cricket, his victim is 18 wickets in six matches.

Taskin's absence from the first ODI before the series against India was therefore a cause for concern for Bangladesh. However, Ebadot Hossain played extremely well to take 4 wickets for 47 to put a shed on Taskin's absence.

Domingo sees Taskin's absence as a good opportunity for other pacers in the team. "Taskin took the (pain) injection four days ago. Yesterday (Monday) he did gym. Bowled 5-6 overs today. But I'm not sure whether to risk playing him or not. We have many games ahead. There are two Tests to be played (in this series)," he said.

"It is also a great opportunity for other pacers to improve. I don't think we will risk playing him (Taskin). But he is well on his way to recovery."

Young left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam was named in the ODI squad against India as Taskin's back-up.








