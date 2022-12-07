Video
Dhawan confident India will bounce back in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan believes his side will bounce back in the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh despite a shock defeat in the opening match.
"We are very, very confident about tomorrow's game. This is not the first time we have lost the first game in a series. It's quite normal so we know how to bounce back from these situations," Dhawan said in Dhaka ahead of the second match on Wednesday.
Tail-ender Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit an unbeaten 38 and put on a record tenth-wicket stand as Bangladesh edged out India by one wicket to take a 1-0 lead in Sunday's thriller match in Dhaka.
Chasing 187 for victory, the hosts slumped to 136-9 before Mehidy and Mustafizur Rahman put together a 51-run partnership -- Bangladesh's best ever for the final wicket in a successful run chase -- to achieve their target with 24 balls to spare.    -AFP


