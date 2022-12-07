Tigers buoyant to hold second successive title over India



Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo speaks at a press meet ahead of the second ODI of three-match series against India on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

The match will commence at 12:00pm (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Winning the one-wicket nerve in the series starter, Bangladesh are already 1-0 ahead in the series and must be looking to continue the winning stint while India are desperate to square the series.

During India's earlier Bangladesh visit in 2015, the host clinched the title 2-1.

Bangladesh however, have little possibility to alter the winning combination and the only spot they can move for is dropping out Nazmul Hossain Shanto, the most inconsistent Bangladesh player, who got out in the very first ball in the earlier match. Shanto's drop will deepen the batting depth as they will be able to include either of Nurul Hasan Sohan or of Yasir Ali Rabbi to prolong late-middle batting order.

Stand-in skipper Liton Das did his job both as captain and as a batter, was the leading Bangladesh scorer in the first match with 41 runs after quick fall of two wickets. The experienced trio Shakib, Mushfiq and Mahmudullah had struggled to find rhythm with the bat in earlier match though Shakib scored 29 runs. Mehidy Miraz, the hero of the earlier match is the handiest Tigers' all-rounder after Shakib, is the most agile name in the middle as a batter, as a bowler and as a fielder.

Bangladesh bowlers had been phenomenal except Hasan Mahmud. Mustafizur Rahman didn't get a wicket but was almost unplayable in earlier game, who conceded 19 runs from seven overs at an economy rate of 2.71. Beside Shakib's fifer, Ebadot Hossain filled-up the vacuum created after Taskin Ahmed's injury, picking up four wickets.

India conversely, will make few changes. Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi and Axar Patel are possible to come in the playing eleven.

Like earlier match, spinners will play a big role at SBNCS and if there have less moisture and crack in the wickets, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first considering dew factor after sundown.

Squads:

Bangladesh:

Liton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan.

India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.











Confident Bangladesh are optimistic to seal their second straight title against touring India winning the second of the three-match ODI series today.The match will commence at 12:00pm (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Winning the one-wicket nerve in the series starter, Bangladesh are already 1-0 ahead in the series and must be looking to continue the winning stint while India are desperate to square the series.During India's earlier Bangladesh visit in 2015, the host clinched the title 2-1.Bangladesh however, have little possibility to alter the winning combination and the only spot they can move for is dropping out Nazmul Hossain Shanto, the most inconsistent Bangladesh player, who got out in the very first ball in the earlier match. Shanto's drop will deepen the batting depth as they will be able to include either of Nurul Hasan Sohan or of Yasir Ali Rabbi to prolong late-middle batting order.Stand-in skipper Liton Das did his job both as captain and as a batter, was the leading Bangladesh scorer in the first match with 41 runs after quick fall of two wickets. The experienced trio Shakib, Mushfiq and Mahmudullah had struggled to find rhythm with the bat in earlier match though Shakib scored 29 runs. Mehidy Miraz, the hero of the earlier match is the handiest Tigers' all-rounder after Shakib, is the most agile name in the middle as a batter, as a bowler and as a fielder.Bangladesh bowlers had been phenomenal except Hasan Mahmud. Mustafizur Rahman didn't get a wicket but was almost unplayable in earlier game, who conceded 19 runs from seven overs at an economy rate of 2.71. Beside Shakib's fifer, Ebadot Hossain filled-up the vacuum created after Taskin Ahmed's injury, picking up four wickets.India conversely, will make few changes. Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi and Axar Patel are possible to come in the playing eleven.Like earlier match, spinners will play a big role at SBNCS and if there have less moisture and crack in the wickets, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first considering dew factor after sundown.Squads:Bangladesh:Liton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan.India:Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.