Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India tour of Bangladesh 2022

Tigers buoyant to hold second successive title over India

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo speaks at a press meet ahead of the second ODI of three-match series against India on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo speaks at a press meet ahead of the second ODI of three-match series against India on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Confident Bangladesh are optimistic to seal their second straight title against touring India winning the second of the three-match ODI series today.
The match will commence at 12:00pm (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Winning the one-wicket nerve in the series starter, Bangladesh are already 1-0 ahead in the series and must be looking to continue the winning stint while India are desperate to square the series.
During India's earlier Bangladesh visit in 2015, the host clinched the title 2-1.
Bangladesh however, have little possibility to alter the winning combination and the only spot they can move for is dropping out Nazmul Hossain Shanto, the most inconsistent Bangladesh player, who got out in the very first ball in the earlier match. Shanto's drop will deepen the batting depth as they will be able to include either of Nurul Hasan Sohan or of Yasir Ali Rabbi to prolong late-middle batting order.
Stand-in skipper Liton Das did his job both as captain and as a batter, was the leading Bangladesh scorer in the first match with 41 runs after quick fall of two wickets. The experienced trio Shakib, Mushfiq and Mahmudullah had struggled to find rhythm with the bat in earlier match though Shakib scored 29 runs. Mehidy Miraz, the hero of the earlier match is the handiest Tigers' all-rounder after Shakib, is the most agile name in the middle as a batter, as a bowler and as a fielder.
Bangladesh bowlers had been phenomenal except Hasan Mahmud. Mustafizur Rahman didn't get a wicket but was almost unplayable in earlier game, who conceded 19 runs from seven overs at an economy rate of 2.71. Beside Shakib's fifer, Ebadot Hossain filled-up the vacuum created after Taskin Ahmed's injury, picking up four wickets.
India conversely, will make few changes. Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi and Axar Patel are possible to come in the playing eleven.
Like earlier match, spinners will play a big role at SBNCS and if there have less moisture and crack in the wickets, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first considering dew factor after sundown.
Squads:
Bangladesh:
Liton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan.
India:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
Pele watches Brazil World Cup match from hospital
England skipper hails 'special' win in Pakistan
Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l Challenge rolls today
Domingo urges batters to come up with improved performance
Bangladesh not in rush with Taskin's return in ODI series
Dhawan confident India will bounce back in Bangladesh
Brazil thrill to earn World Cup quarter-final against Croatia


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft