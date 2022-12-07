Video
Home Back Page

Warrants issued against 32 BNP men for vandalising vehicles in 2018

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against 32 BNP men including former Jubo Dal president Nirob  in a case filed for vandalizing vehicles and traffic police box in the capital in 2018.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Asaduzzaman Nur passed the order after rejecting the time petitions submitted by the defence lawyers.
On Tuesday the defence lawyers submitted several time petitions before the court for 32 leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations including Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal former president Saiful Islam Nirob.
The court dismissed the time petitions and issued warrants to nab them. Of the 183 accused in the case, three are in jail and 109 on bail.
According to the case documents, around 1,500 BNP leaders and activists allegedly armed with deadly weapons vandalized vehicles on February 8 in 2018, as their chairperson Khaleda Zia was going to appear in court in a graft case.
They threw brickbats on police indiscriminately and vandalized a traffic police box, injuring couple of policemen.
 Sub Inspector SM Khairul Basher of Ramna Police Station filed a case against 180 leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organizations with Ramna Police Station.



