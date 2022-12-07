Remain alert from today, Quader tells grassroots leaders, partymen

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday asked Awami League leaders and activists to be on alert in all neighborhoods, wards, unions, upazilas and districts from Wednesday (today).

He said, "Game will be played against BNP in December, against fake voter list and against fire terrorism. You get ready."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said these as a special guest at the 30th National Conference of Chhatra League at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. AL General Secretary highlighted the incident of August 15 and said, "Who let the murderers go abroad? Tarique Rahman is also the mastermind behind the August 21 grenade attack. The objective was to finish Sheikh Hasina." Obaidul Quader praised party leader Sheikh Hasina and said that she always thinks about the country. She is our crisis manager.

He also said the Prime Minister of Bangladesh is on the right track. The development that is taking place in the country today is commendable in the international arena.

Obaidul Quader said to BCL leaders and activists, "It is not necessary to maintain any brothers to do Chhatra League politics. I feel bad when Chhatra League activists call and send messages randomly. They also say in a very loud voice that I maintain such brother and those brothers. Why need to maintain brothers to do Chhatra League?"













