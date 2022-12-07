Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Remain alert from today, Quader tells grassroots leaders, partymen

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday asked Awami League leaders and activists to be on alert in all neighborhoods, wards, unions, upazilas and districts from Wednesday (today).
He said, "Game will be played against BNP in December, against fake voter list and against fire terrorism. You get ready."
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said these as a special guest at the 30th National Conference of Chhatra League at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. AL General Secretary highlighted the incident of August 15 and said, "Who let the murderers go abroad? Tarique Rahman is also the mastermind behind the August 21 grenade attack. The objective was to finish Sheikh Hasina."  Obaidul Quader praised party leader Sheikh Hasina and said that she always thinks about the country. She is our crisis manager.
He also said the Prime Minister of Bangladesh is on the right track. The development that is taking place in the country today is commendable in the international arena.
Obaidul Quader said to BCL leaders and activists, "It is not necessary to maintain any brothers to do Chhatra League politics. I feel bad when Chhatra League activists call and send messages randomly. They also say in a very loud voice that I maintain such brother and those brothers. Why need to maintain brothers to do Chhatra League?"


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Warrants issued against 32 BNP men for vandalising vehicles in 2018
US diplomat for ‘comprehensive approach’ to deal with Rohingya crisis
Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Kumar Verma paid a courtesy call
Remain alert from today, Quader tells grassroots leaders, partymen
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed handed over induction certificates
Call for law to ensure harassment-free work environment
RDPP of interchange junctions of 3 mega projects in Ctg awaits approval
BD now most ideal place for investment: PM


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft