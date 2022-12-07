Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Call for law to ensure harassment-free work environment

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Gender Platform Bangladesh, a coalition of organizations working on labour rights, has called for a "Sexual Harassment Prevention and Protection Act" to end all forms of violence and harassment in the workplace.
On the occasion of the International Women's Violence Against Women Forum 2022, the speakers made this call at the round table meeting on ' Reducing Violence and Harassment in the Workplace: Expectations and Actions' organised by Gender Platform Bangladesh on Tuesday.
Gender Platform Bangladesh member organization Advocate Salma Ali  presided over the event while member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment Shamsun Nahar Bhuiyan, MP, was present as chief guest.
Bills Director Najma Yesmin highlighted the activities of Gender Platform on the elimination of violence and harassment in the workplace. Speaking as the chief guest, Shamsun Nahar Bhuiyan, MP, said that any form of sexual harassment in the workplace creates adverse conditions which are a clear violation of human rights and one of the obstacles to development.
He said that women work hard outside the home but there is no recognition of women's domestic work and these women folks are being harassed and tortured in various ways.
Giving stress on enacting "Sexual Harassment Prevention and Protection Act" is very important to address workplace violence and harassment; she said that such act will play a protective measure.
Pointing out that men and women are contributing almost equally in the progress of the economic development of the country, Nusrat Jahan, Deputy Secretary of the Law and Justice Department of the Ministry of Law, said that there are many good news in the country and the government is working to implement them.
National Human Rights Commission Deputy Director Sushmita Paik said, the definition of the guidelines of the High Court to prevent sexual harassment says which behaviours are sexual harassment, yet women are constantly confront these behaviours in the workplace. It is very important to change the mindset of everyone in this regard. Bangladesh Labour Foundation Executive Director AKM Ashraf Uddin moderated the programme.
Referring to ILO Convention 190 very important for Bangladesh, Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) Additional Secretary General Saidul Islam said, there is an opportunity to accept the instruction of in the High Court as a law to prevent sexual harassment. In this case, everyone's commitment is absolutely necessary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Warrants issued against 32 BNP men for vandalising vehicles in 2018
US diplomat for ‘comprehensive approach’ to deal with Rohingya crisis
Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Kumar Verma paid a courtesy call
Remain alert from today, Quader tells grassroots leaders, partymen
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed handed over induction certificates
Call for law to ensure harassment-free work environment
RDPP of interchange junctions of 3 mega projects in Ctg awaits approval
BD now most ideal place for investment: PM


Latest News
PM made 'Global Ambassador for Diabetes'
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
709 killed, 840 hurt in accidents in November
Conduct drives to identify fake physicians: HC
Yonex-Sunrise Int'l Badminton Challenge begins Wednesday
Monetary policy twice a year: BB
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Bangladesh to roll out 4th dose of Covid vaccine from Dec 20
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
Most Read News
Neymar returns as Brazil brush aside South Korea to reach World Cup quarters
Citibank appoints country officer for BD
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Ramos bags hat-trick as Portugal crush Swiss to reach World Cup quarters
Morocco stuns Spain on penalty kicks to reach World Cup quarterfinals
4 killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Roadside bomb kills 7 in Afghanistan
Jubo League leader killed in Cumilla clash
BCL’s 30th national council begins
Haji Salim granted bail in ACC graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft