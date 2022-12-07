Call for law to ensure harassment-free work environment

Gender Platform Bangladesh, a coalition of organizations working on labour rights, has called for a "Sexual Harassment Prevention and Protection Act" to end all forms of violence and harassment in the workplace.

On the occasion of the International Women's Violence Against Women Forum 2022, the speakers made this call at the round table meeting on ' Reducing Violence and Harassment in the Workplace: Expectations and Actions' organised by Gender Platform Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Gender Platform Bangladesh member organization Advocate Salma Ali presided over the event while member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment Shamsun Nahar Bhuiyan, MP, was present as chief guest.

Bills Director Najma Yesmin highlighted the activities of Gender Platform on the elimination of violence and harassment in the workplace. Speaking as the chief guest, Shamsun Nahar Bhuiyan, MP, said that any form of sexual harassment in the workplace creates adverse conditions which are a clear violation of human rights and one of the obstacles to development.

He said that women work hard outside the home but there is no recognition of women's domestic work and these women folks are being harassed and tortured in various ways.

Giving stress on enacting "Sexual Harassment Prevention and Protection Act" is very important to address workplace violence and harassment; she said that such act will play a protective measure.

Pointing out that men and women are contributing almost equally in the progress of the economic development of the country, Nusrat Jahan, Deputy Secretary of the Law and Justice Department of the Ministry of Law, said that there are many good news in the country and the government is working to implement them.

National Human Rights Commission Deputy Director Sushmita Paik said, the definition of the guidelines of the High Court to prevent sexual harassment says which behaviours are sexual harassment, yet women are constantly confront these behaviours in the workplace. It is very important to change the mindset of everyone in this regard. Bangladesh Labour Foundation Executive Director AKM Ashraf Uddin moderated the programme.

Referring to ILO Convention 190 very important for Bangladesh, Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) Additional Secretary General Saidul Islam said, there is an opportunity to accept the instruction of in the High Court as a law to prevent sexual harassment. In this case, everyone's commitment is absolutely necessary.













