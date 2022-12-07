RDPP of interchange junctions of 3 mega projects in Ctg awaits approval

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) for the construction of interchange junctions of three mega projects at Patenga awaits approval from the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The interchange junctions would constructed for Karnaphuli Tunnel, Elevated Expressway and Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project also known as Chattagram Outer Ring Road (CRR) project. Construction of the interchange junctions would cost Tk 650 crore.

"The RDPP is expected to be approved within this month," Chattagram Development Authority (CDA) Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan bin Shams told the Daily Observer. The projects were earlier approved by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, he said.

Shams said, "We have been trying to construct the interchange junctions before the mega projects so that no disasters occur in the junctions of the three mega projects.

The CDA is constructing the interchange junction on the north bank of the Karnaphuli River and the Roads Transport and Bridges Ministry would construct an Interchange junction on the South Bank of the Karnaphuli River.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction on February 24, 2019.












