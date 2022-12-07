Video
Wednesday, 7 December, 2022, 9:14 AM
Home Back Page

BD now most ideal place for investment: PM

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called Bangladesh as the most ideal place for investment in the world, seeking larger foreign and local investment for mutual benefit.
"Bangladesh is the most ideal place for investment in the world as we offered maximum investment opportunities. So, I hope overseas investment will come here and local people will also invest in their own country," she said.
The prime minister said this while inaugurating the formal operation of the Japanese Economic Zone in the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) at Araihazar in Narayanganj district on the outskirts of the capital.
She joined the function virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.
The premier mentioned that Bangladesh could be a market of 300 crore people with 17 crore of its own, 50 crore in east, 150 crore in north and 50 crore in west due to its geographical location.
The different countries of the world can invest in Bangladesh largely to reap benefits of the vast market, she added.
She also said that her government has attached topmost priority to planned industrialisation alongside agriculture by protecting the country's environment and arable lands.
Sheikh Hasina said her government is setting up 100 economic zones across the country aimed at eliminating indiscriminate industrialisation and protecting arable lands.
The Japanese Economic Zone is being built on 1000 acres of land at Araihazar Upazila in Narayanganj district of Bangladesh in line with an agreement signed between the two countries during her Japan visit in 2014, she said.
The prime minister said, "Foreign investment is coming to the economic zones. Discussion is going on with India, China and Saudi Arabia (on setting up economic zones in Bangladesh). Some other countries also expressed interest to this end."
She assured the interested countries, which wanted to build economic zones in Bangladesh, of providing their desired places and said they can develop it as per their need.    -BSS


