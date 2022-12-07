Video
Roundtable explores possibilities of health services

Published : Wednesday, 7 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

A Round-Table Dialogue entitled "Present Situation of Health Services: Opportunities, Challenges and Way-Forward" was held on 06 December 2022, Tuesday, with the support of The Asia Foundation and organized by Bangladesh NGO's Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC).
A total of 40 participants including representatives of civil society organizations, government officials, and officers of the NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) were present in the dialogue organized in the meeting room of the NGO Affairs Bureau, Prime Minister's Office, Agargaon, Dhaka.
The objective of the dialogue was to inform the policy-makers about the achievements, results and summary of the multi-stakeholders seminar held at the division and district level of Bangladesh and to discuss how to involve and encourage other civil society organizations and development partners in implementing projects on health services issues by using the outcomes of the district and division level results, considering this project as a replicable model project.
The Deputy Director (General)[In-charge] and Assignment Officer-1 (Senior Assistant Secretary)of NGOAB Mushtanjida Pervin welcomed all the participants at the beginning of the meeting. The Administrative Officer (In-Charge) of NGOAB  Bahadur Raichur Rahman moderated the session.
AHM Bazlur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of BNNRC,  said, "Under this initiative, we have provided 25 health journalists (ToT) Training of Trainers and 85 journalists in 4 regional trainings have been given ideas on fact-checking and evaluation techniques in health reporting. Six seminars have been completed at the district and divisional levels.
Moreover, under this initiative, 50 Health Journalists of print, electronic and online media in Dhaka and outside of Dhaka have been awarded to enable them to produce in-depth reports on health issues. A total of 200 reports are being prepared under the fellowship."
Public health expert and consultant Rehan Uddin Ahmed Raju delivered the keynote presentation.
The Director (Project-2) and [Joint Secretary] of NGOAB  Md Moklesur Rahman, ndc; and the Director (Joint Secretary), Reg. and Audit  Md Anwar Hossain spoke as special guests of the meeting session.
The Director General (Additional Secretary)of NGOAB SK Md  Moniruzzaman was present in the meeting as the chief guest. He said it is important to raise public awareness to make them willing to receive medical treatment and see doctors in case of a medical emergency.
Tapan Kumar Biswas, Director (Project-1) and [Joint Secretary]of NGOAB presided over the meeting. He discussed informally the to-dos as a public and as a designated official.






