Tuesday, 6 December, 2022
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:17 AM
Observer Online International Desk

'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote

'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote


The Oxford English Dictionary has chosen the slang term "goblin mode" as the word of the year, using a public vote for the first time in its history, the dictionary publisher Oxford Languages announced, reports Bernama news agency.

The Oxford Word of the Year reflects the ethos, mood or preoccupations of the past 12 months, which has a potential as a term of lasting cultural significance, reported Sputnik.

"Goblin mode" is a slang term that is used to describe a type of behaviour, which is "unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations," according to the dictionary.

The expression was first used on Twitter back in 2009, but went viral on social media in February this year.

The term gained popularity after many countries eased Covid-19 restrictions, including lockdown, and some people started to reject the idea of "returning to normal life", rebelling against the "increasingly unattainable aesthetic stands and unsustainable lifestyles exhibited on social media".

The Word of the Year choice was conducted online over the last two weeks, with more than 300,000 English speakers casting their vote.

The term "metaverse" came in second place and hashtag "IStandWith" secured third place.

END/SZA


« PreviousNext »

