Feasibility study of Kalurghat Bridge likely to be completed by Dec-end

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 5: The feasibility study of the new Kalurghat Bridge is expected to be completed at the end of the current month and the Development of Project Proposal (DPP) will be completed in January 2023.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the Consultant of Korean Company Yooshin Engineering Corporation began the feasibility study in December last year.

Railway sources said, the preparation of the previous DPP, approval by ECNEC and the Ministry in 2018 will expire in 2023. So, the construction works of the bridge is likely to begin with the fresh and revised DPP at the end of 2024, Railway sources confirmed.

After completion of the study, the design will be submitted to the ECNEC for final approval. With the ECNEC approval, Railway will go for construction of the bridge.

Railway sources said, the authority has now decided to build the Kalurghat Bridge a four-lane one with single deck.

Earlier, Railway authority decided that the "Rail-cum-Road" third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat will be a two-tiered one, consisting train in the lower tier while the two-lane road in the upper tier like Padma Bridge.

Now they have changed the design of the bridge to a single deck one with four lanes. Vehicular traffic movement will continue in two-lane road while the Railway movement in the next two-lane road of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the Consultant had signed an agreement on October 22 last with the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

The cost of the bridge has been estimated at over Taka 7,000 crore with a length of 780 metres.

The total cost of the bridge has now increased to Taka 7,000 crore due to raising the height to 12.2 metres as per proposal of the BIWTA.

The engineering department of Bangladesh Railway had earlier prepared a design of the bridge with 9- metre height with an estimated cost of Taka 1,500 crore. South Korea had agreed to finance of 100 million US Dollar.

But with the increase of height to 12.2 metre, the estimated cost has already exceeded 7,000 crore.

South Korea has agreed to finance the enhanced cost at 50 per cent while the rest will be provided by the Bangladesh government.

Railway sources said, the government has undertaken the project to construct a bridge on river Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.

Meanwhile, the existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge, an old bridge, once the only link between the southern region of Chattogram division on the bank of the river Karnaphuli with the rest of the country has now become dilapidated. This 239m- long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930. The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chattogram-Dohazari section in the year 1931. Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the sufferings of the people, it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962.

This is now dilapidated. The vehicles including the train are moving at great risk over this old bridge.



