Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:35 AM
AL will be on patrol during BNP's rally on Dec 10 : Quader

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said, "BNP is planning to occupy streets and Dhaka on December 10. I want to tell Mirza Fakhrul that our leaders and activists will be on patrol in the cities, districts, upazilas, wards and every neighborhood."
He said while speaking as of the chief guest at the tri-annual conference of Noakhali district AL on Monday afternoon.
The second top leader of the ruling party said, "BNP has burnt the BRTC bus. Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina's foundation stone on the Dhaka-Sylhet road was burnt in the dark of night. On December 10, they will bring fire and sticks to the party office. That's why they want to rally here. And that's why Mr Fakhrul calls the huge Suhrawardy Udyan a cage."
He said, "Mirza Fakhrul doesn't like Khela hobe (game will be played) slogan. Others may not like it. But I will give the slogan that people     like-game will be played."
Addressing Noakhali Awami League leaders and activists, Obaidul Quader said, "There is no alternative to unity in the question of our existence. I am not a blind supporter of anyone. I speak for those who work."
"For the sake of Noakhali, for the sake of politics, I pardoned my brother Abdul Quader Mirza and Ekramul Karim Chowdhury MP. I don't want any strife in Noakhali. I want a conflict-free Awami League here," he added.
Obaidul Quader inaugurated the conference at Shahid Bhulu Stadium in Noakhali town around 12 noon.
AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif was the main speaker in the conference while district Awami League convener AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim was in the chair.
Special guests were Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laili and Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi.
Principal AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Salim was announced as the president of district AL by Obaidul Quader in the conference. As there were several candidates for the post of general secretary, he decided to elect a leader for this post on December 17 through the vote of the councillors.


