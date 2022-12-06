Video
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022
Home Front Page

Fakhrul urges BNP leaders, activists to make Dec 10 Dhaka rally a success

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "I urge all BNP leaders and activists to success Dhaka divisional rally despite of killing, torture and arrests because our existence depends on the achievement of this rally."
BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said, "The government has to arrange a safe place in the capital for our Dhaka divisional rally. If police can mention us any such safe place except Suhrawardy Udyan and the bank of the Turag River, than we would consider their proposal."
Two BNP leaders made the comments in two separate programmes organized in capital on Monday.
Speaking at a preparatory meeting of Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad at BNP Chairpersons Gulshan office, Fakhrul said, "All over the country we have completed our divisional rally peacefully. Now the people of the world are waiting for the Dhaka divisional rally."
"We have to success this rally to protect our nation ignoring all oppression of the      Awami League government, because our success will bring back democracy and voting rights of the people in the country, he added.  
Fakhrul said, "Awami League government destroyed democracy and took the voting right of the people. They establish regime of corruption, make haven for the money launderer and partisanship all the government organizations. We reach at the edge of the ditch, we have nothing to do without bring back rule of law in the country."
 "Centring the rally government establish panic situation in the country," Mirza Abbas said, "Awami League terrorists attacked on Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain and our activists while distributing leaflets of ours rally in front of the Jagannath University."  
Mirza Abbas has warned that if Awami League attacks on the leaflet distribution program, they will have to make counter attack and all the responsibility will goes to government.  
He said, "Is distributing leaflets prohibited in a democratic country? Are there restrictions on preparatory work for the assembly? It is my constitutional right to hold meetings."
"Government will not fall in one meeting. I don't understand why the government is afraid," said Mirza Abbas.
He asked the government not to create obstacles in the peaceful rally of Nayapaltan and stop the attacks on BNP leaders and activists.







