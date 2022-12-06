Video
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:35 AM
Home Front Page

BNP won't be allowed to hold its rally on any street: DMP Chief

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruk said on Monday, BNP will not be permitted to hold its mass rally on any street.
"BNP leaders have requested the police to permit it to hold its mass rally in any places, other than  Suhrawady Udyan. They were requested to suggest any other ground where they want to hold the rally. They haven't yet given any suggestion.
Surely they have to hold the rally on any ground. BNP will not be permitted to hold its mass rally on any street," he told reporters about BNP's mass rally scheduled for December 10.
On Sunday evening, a BNP delegation led by its Dhaka North City chapter Convener Amanullah Aman and central leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie met and requested the DMP Commissioner to allow BNP to hold its rally at any place other than  Suhrawardy Udyan.
"Police will not allow holding rallies or public gatherings on the capital's streets," the DMP Commissioner said.
"We will only grant permission to hold rallies only  in open spaces or big fields like the International Trade Fare Ground at Purbachal or the Biswa Ijtema Ground," he said.
He said that BNP gave no alternative proposal for holding its mass rally on December 10.
He said that earlier permission was given to BNP  to hold its rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.
"BNP leaders don't want to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. They are rigid to hold their rally in front of the party office at Naya Paltan. We  received no alternative proposal," he said.
"When they came discussions, we asked them to choose an open a big venue like Suhrawardy Udyan, he said.
After Sunday's meeting with the DMP Commissioner, Amanullah Aman told reporters that BNP wants to hold its rally at Naya Paltan.
They had several meetings with the Commissioner.
"But, the police permitted us to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. The Commissioner gave the responsibility of proving another suitable venue for the rally to BNP leader Annie and a senior police official of Motijheel zone. They will discuss the issue and a decision will be taken  after getting their suggestions," said Aman.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Stnading Committee Member Mirza Abbas reiterated their decision to hold the rally at Naya Paltan.
After Sunday's meeting between BNP leaders and DMP Commissioner, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relation) said that BNP leaders were searching for suitable ground to hold the BNP  rally after permission was denied to hold it at  Naya Paltan.
He expressed the hope that BNP will hold its rally at Suhrawardy Udyan considering security issues.


