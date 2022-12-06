Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BCL national council today

PM to inaugurate at 10am

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

The 30th national council of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League (AL), will be held today at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.
Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the 30th National Council of Chhatra League at 10:00am.
About the overall preparation of the council, Chhatra League President Al-Nahean Khan Joy said, "We have completed all the preparations for the council. The new committee will be selected as per the decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We have already collected applications from the aspiring candidates."
The last council of BCL was held in May 2018.
In July of that year, Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon was selected as the President of the Chhatra League and Golam Rabbani as the General Secretary.
Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee were made President and General Secretary respectively on January 4, 2020.
Earlier on September 14, 2019, they were declared acting President and acting General Secretary of BCL soon after the then leadership Shovon and Rabbani were removed from their posts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Croatia sweat to reach WC quarters with shoot-out victory over Japan
Feasibility study of Kalurghat Bridge likely to be completed by Dec-end
AL will be on patrol during BNP's rally on Dec 10 : Quader
Fakhrul urges BNP leaders, activists to make Dec 10 Dhaka rally a success
BNP won't be allowed to hold its rally on any street: DMP Chief
Over 3,000 cases pile up in Marine Court due to crisis of magistrate
BCL national council today
50 years of India's recognition of Bangladesh today


Latest News
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Iran judiciary seals businesses of football legend Daei
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive
Govt cannot be ousted in unconstitutional way: Minister
Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco
Gaibandha-5 by–election likely to held by Jan 15
Women's football: Uttara FC thrash Farashganj SC 4-0
Dengue patients are dying due to seeking treatment late: Minister
Bongo launches embedded shorts for online media publishers
Most Read News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Moderate earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts
Police cordon off Mirza Abbas's house
HSC candidate killed over land dispute
Brazil to recover Cameroon upset while taking on spirited S Korea
Aug 21 grenade attack: Hearing on death references begins
Dec 10 rally: RAB ready to tackle ‘any situation’
Mamun made Jubo Dal acting president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft