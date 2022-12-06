BCL national council today

The 30th national council of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League (AL), will be held today at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the 30th National Council of Chhatra League at 10:00am.

About the overall preparation of the council, Chhatra League President Al-Nahean Khan Joy said, "We have completed all the preparations for the council. The new committee will be selected as per the decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We have already collected applications from the aspiring candidates."

The last council of BCL was held in May 2018.

In July of that year, Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon was selected as the President of the Chhatra League and Golam Rabbani as the General Secretary.

Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee were made President and General Secretary respectively on January 4, 2020.

Earlier on September 14, 2019, they were declared acting President and acting General Secretary of BCL soon after the then leadership Shovon and Rabbani were removed from their posts.











