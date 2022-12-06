50 years of India's recognition of Bangladesh today

India recognised Bangladesh as a separate and independent state and established diplomatic relations on December 6, 1971.

The then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi made the very important announcment of Bangladesh in Indian Lok Sabha.

Indira Gandhi said, "I am glad to inform the House that in the light of the existing situation and in response to the repeated requests of the Government of Bangladesh, the Government of India has, after most careful consideration, decided to grant recognition to the Gana Prajatantri Bangladesh".

The members of the Lok Sabha greet the announcement and the cries of Joy Bangla reverberated the packed chambers of both the houses of the Indian parliament.

The Indian Prime Minister expressed optimism that, in due course, additional countries would recognize Bangladesh's government, and that Bangladesh would soon become a member of the international community.

In extending greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the acting president, prime minister, and people of Bangladesh, Indira remarked that India will naturally assist in any manner.

Following the announcement, Bangladesh's administration has expressed a desire to ensure the swift return of its residents to their country.

"Our thoughts at the moment," continued the Indian Prime Minister, "are with the father of the new state, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," the then Bangladesh government said.

The Indian Prime Minister further told the Lok Shava that "The people of Bangladesh battling for their very existence, and the people of India fighting to defeat the aggression, now find themselves partisans in the same cause.

"As for the legitimacy of the Government of Bangladesh, the whole world is now aware that it reflects the will of the overwhelming majority of the people, which not many governments can claim to represent," she added.

During that time, the then Shadhin Bangla Sarker the Bangladesh government hailed India's formal recognition and expressed its "thanks and deep sense of gratitude for the help -- both material and moral -- extended to the People's Republic of Bangladesh in their valiant struggle for independence by the people and the Government of India under the able and courageous leadership of the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.











