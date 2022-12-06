HC wants info on Dhaka WASA MD from ACC

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit the information about the probe regarding Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan.

The HC bench asked the ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan to submit a report before it on Tuesday (today).

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order during the hearing of a writ petition that challenged the legality of the appointment of Taqsem.

The HC bench also fixed 2:00pm on Tuesday for further hearing and delivering its order on the petition.

During the hearing, the ACC lawyer informed the HC that the ACC is conducting a probe into some issues involving Taqsem.

Taqsem's lawyer Sayed Mahshib Hossain opposed the petition, saying another HC bench had earlier issued a rule on the issues.

If the HC bench issues another rule, the respondents will be confused, the lawyer said.

Earlier on Sunday, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation, saying Taqsem was appointed as Dhaka Wasa MD through forgery as the marksheet of his viva voce for recruitment was tampered with.

In the petition, the lawyer sought an HC directive on the ACC and the government to conduct a probe into the allegations.

Barrister Suman said Taqsem A Khan has been serving as WASA managing director for the last 13 years since 2009.

During his tenure he has raised the water price to Tk 15 per unit from Tk 6 per unit. Despite allegation and probe of embezzling thousands of crores of taka against him, he has remained in his post securely, he said. He (Taqsem) was appointed in 2009 after rewriting and rigging recruitment exam result as it was required to have 20 years of experience for that position and he had no such relevant experience, said Barrister Suman.

"His appointment letter mentions that the authority is requesting to maintain caution while examining and considering contractual appointments in future. Which means there was some sort of rigging that happened yet his tenure was extended later," he explained.

Taqsem A Khan was appointed as managing director of Dhaka WASA on a three-year contract in 2009. His contract has been extended three times since then.












