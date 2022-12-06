PM to address public meeting in Cox's Bazar tomorow

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 5: District Awami League has completed all preparations to make the public meeting of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a grand success as a large number of people from all walks of life is expected to join the meeting at the heroic freedom fighter Shaheed Sheikh Kamal cricket stadium on Wednesday (December 7).

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a grand public meeting at the heroic freedom fighter Shaheed Sheikh Kamal cricket stadium on December 7. The people of Cox's Bazar take the PM's visit this time as the means of expressing gratitude," district Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Cox's Bazar Municipality Mayor Mujibur Rahman said at a press conference on Monday.

The district AL organized the press conference to inform about their preparations, marking the Prime Minister's visit.

Noting that all preparations have been completed to make the rally a success, Mujibur said more than five lakh people will gather at the rally, which will turn

the whole Cox's Bazar town into a human sea.

Speaking at the press conference, other AL leasers said that the Prime Minister's last visit to Cox's Bazar was on May 6 in 2017 when she announced to build Cox's Bazar as Switzerland of the East.

In line with that announcement, 77 development projects, including 40 mega projects involving Taka 3.5 lakh crore, are underway here, they

said, adding the people of the district have already started getting the benefits from the massive development scheme.

The AL leaders, however, said 11 more demands will be raised to the Prime Minister on behalf of Cox's Bazar residents in the public rally.

Replying to a question from journalists, AL Religious Affairs Secretary Advocate Sirajul Mostafa said local and ethnic culture will be displayed on the stage through various events since morning on the day.

AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, PM's deputy press secretaries KM Shakhawat Moon and Hasan Jahid Tusher, Cox's Bazar district AL President Faridul Islam Chowdhury, local lawmakers Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, Asheq Ullah Rafiq and Zafar Alam were present at the press conference, among others.

Before addressing the public rally, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the International Fleet Review-2022 with participation of Navies and Maritime Organisations from 28 countries including Bangladesh at Inani here. -BSS











