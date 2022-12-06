Hearing on death references, appeals begins

The High Court (HC) on Monday started the hearing on the death references and appeals of the convicts in a murder case over the August 21 grenade attack on an Awami League rally in 2004.

The hearing started at the HC bench of Justice Sahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman.

Attorney General Abu Mohammad (AM) Amin Uddin, also chief law officer of the country, gave his statement on the death references at the court during hearing.

After coming out from the court, he told media

that the state read out the First Information Report (FIR) and started reading on the charge sheet part. The charge sheet portion will also complete after two or three days.

In response to a query, he said that the hearing may complete in the first of next year.

A Dhaka court on October 10, 2018, sentenced 19 people, including former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, to death in the case.

The others who were sentenced to death are then DGFI Director Major General (retd) Rezzakul Haider Chowdhury, then NSI Brigadier General (retd) Abdur Rahim, Mohammad Hanif, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Sheikh Abdus Salam, Abdul Mazed, Maulana Shawkat Osman, Mahibullah alias Mafizur Rahman, Maulana Abu Taher, Maulana Abu Sayeed, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Abul Kalam Azad, Mainuddin Sheikh alias Abu Zandal, Ujjal alias Ratan, Hossain Ahmed Tanim, Sheikh Abdus Salam and Abdul Malek.

All of the condemned convicts were also fined Tk1 lakh each.

Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and 18 others were sentenced to life in prison.

On October 28, the same year, the case documents along with the judgment copy was sent to the High Court for it to approve the death sentence of the accused.

The death reference wing of the High Court scrutinised and prepared the paperbook of the respective case, which implies the case is ready for hearing.

On August 16, last year, the paperbook of the grenade attack case reached the Supreme Court.

Then the Attorney General applied to the Chief Justice for a speedy hearing of the death references and appeals.

At least 24 people were killed and around 300 injured in the grisly attack on an Awami League rally in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004.

Sheikh Hasina, the then opposition leader in parliament, narrowly escaped the attack with an ear injury.

The grenade attack, masterminded by some BNP leaders, is regarded one of the most shocking political crimes in the country's history.












