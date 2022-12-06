Video
Mitsubishi Power wins deal to set up 55MW plant in Indonesia

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order from PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE), the geothermal energy subsidiary of Indonesias state-owned oil and natural gas corporation PT Pertamina (Persero), for a 55 MW power generating unit comprising a steam turbine, generator, and related equipment for the Lumut Balai Unit 2 geothermal power plant.
The turnkey contract for the development of the power plant in the Indonesian province of South Sumatra will be conducted with Mitsubishi Corporation, Chinese construction company SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd. (SEPCO III), and local major civil engineering and construction firm PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in 2024, says a press release of the company.
The development site for the Lumut Balai II geothermal power plant is about 290km southwest of the city of Palembang in the southern region of Sumatra, at an elevation of approximately 1,000 meters. The project aims to mitigate the effects of climate change and contribute to the Indonesian governments target for 23% of the countrys power supply to be derived from renewable energy sources by 2025. PGE has a received a yen loan (official development assistance) from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to conduct this project.
Mitsubishi Power will be in charge of the basic design of the geothermal power generation facilities, and will supply the steam turbine, generator and other main accessory equipment. Utilizing its technical expertise and knowledge gained from its decades of experience as an EPC contractor, Mitsubishi Power will also dispatch engineers to provide guidance for installation and trial operation.
Commenting on the contract, Kazuki Ishikura, President Director of MHI Group local subsidiary PT. Mitsubishi Power Indonesia, said: It is our honor to be selected as a trusted partner for Pertamina Geothermal Energy to deliver secure and sustainable power to millions across the nation, and realize Indonesias renewable energy targets.
Electric power demand in the country began to rise with the resumption of economic activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, and PGE is concentrating its efforts on building new geothermal power plants and increasing output. Mitsubishi Power has supplied a total of six systems for geothermal power plants in Indonesia, with a combined output of around 400 MW. This contract reflects the high regard held for Mitsubishi Powers operational experience, technical capabilities, and EPC coordination ability.


