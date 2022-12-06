Video
BRTA-approved maiden Walton e-bike hits market

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Waltons electric bike under the brand name Takyon got the approval of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA). Walton e-bike is the first-ever in the segment in Bangladesh that got the BRTA approval.
Like the conventional fuel-run motorbikes, the eco-friendly Walton e-bike now can legally run on the Bangladesh roads with BRTA registration. This bike will cost only 10-15 paisa per kilometer, says a press release.
Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limiteds Deputy Managing Director Engineer Liakat Ali said that they are marketing e-bikes in the domestic market under the brand name of Takyon with Walton logo. Initially, they released one model named Takyon 1.00 with three different colours- red, blue and grey.
Price of this e-bike is set at Tk. 127,750. Customers can purchase this eco-friendly e-bike from any Walton showrooms across the country and also from the online sales platform of Walton Digi-Tech (https://waltondigitech.com/products/e-bike).
Like the conventional gasoline (petrol-octane) run bikes, Waltons e-bikes can also be registered with BRTA for 2 or 10 years, he said adding, the registration cost of Walton e-bikes is much less than that of gasoline bikes.
Chief Commercial Officer of Walton Computer Products and Takyon e-bike Touhidur Rahman Raad said, the attractively designed Takyon electric bike has a powerful brushless DC motor with a maximum capacity of 1.5 kw. It uses a new technology graphene based battery, which has a capacity of 1.6 kwh. The bike will travel up to 70 km on a single charge. The maximum speed limit of the bike is 50 km per hour.
He also said, the new technology environment-friendly graphene based battery is enriched with 600-800 cycles, which can easily provide service for 3 years. The e-bike has portable charger which can be charged from the 220 volt power line used in residence. Both wheels of the e-bike have hydraulic disc brakes and tubeless tires. Walton e-bike is also featured with LCD speedometer and LED lighting.
According to Walton authorities, they are developing and marketing e-bikes to protect the environment and ensure safe transportation at low cost by preventing the use of fossil fuels. Customers of TAKYON e-bikes will get free after-sales service for up to 2 years from Walton service points across the country.


