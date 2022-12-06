

NCC Bank extends medical services for its credit cardholders

In this regard, NCC Bank recently signed a tri partite agreement with MediGuide International and its authorized representative of Bangladesh Euclid Management Consultants, says a press release.

Under this agreement, NCC Bank Credit Cardholders and their family members will get recommendation through a detailed review & assessment of their present medical records by the best ranked Physician at the price of Tk. 1,200 to Tk. 2,500 only.

In presence (virtual) of Paul M Vermeulen, Group CEO of MediGuide International, LLC, USA, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank and Tirtham Deb, Managing Partner of Euclid Management Consultants signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional managing Director, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Md. Mahbub Alam and M. Asheq Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and CIO, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, EVP and Head of Marketing & Branches Division, Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of Human Resources, Zobair Mahmood Fahim, Head of Cards along with other Senior Officials of both organizations were also present at the ceremony.















