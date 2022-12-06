

Sonali Life Insurance holds 500 Crore Celebration

Sonali Life Insurance Co. organised the event on achievement of prestigious level of target of the 500 Core mark in terms of collecting premium for the current year of 2022.

Mohammad Jainul Bari, Chairman, of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) graced the grand even as the chief guest while President of Bangladesh insurance Association (BIA), Sheikh Kabir Hossain was present as the guest of honour.

Renowned Industrialist, former President of BGMEA and the visionary founder of the Sonali Life Insurance Co., Mostofa Golam Quddus presided over the program while Moinul Alam, Member (Administration), IDRA, Md. Dalil Uddin, Member (Law), IDRA and Md. Nazrul Islam, Member (Non-Life) attended the event as special guests.

IDRA Chairman Jainul Bari said the insurance companies like Sonali Life Insurance has been trying to maintain optimum level of compliance that has contributes to bring about positive changes in the industry.

Mentioning that the countrys insurance industry contributes minimally in terms of the overall all growth, he said the IDRA has been trying to strengthen corporate governance in the industry aiming to further increasing its role in economic upliftment.

CEO of Sonali Life Insurance Co., Mir Rashed Bin Aman presented a keynote paper focusing the overall activities, growth picture and innovative products of the company while Director of Sonali Life Ins., Sheikh Mohammad Daniel, Additional Managing Director of Rupali Life Insurance, Fauzia Quamrun Tania also spoke on the occasion

Members of the board of Directors, senior officials, FAs and the achievers of the company were present in the grand gala celebration.

While delivering speech, the Sonali Life Insurance CEO, Rashed Bin Aman said that the one only way to bring about changes in the insurance industry is establishing trust in the mind of clients and safeguarding their deposit with honesty and accountability.

Sonali caters to the growing and changing demands of diverse range of customers with its innovative and time-befitting products also maintains transparency and accountability in all the spheres of its activities at all of its more than 140 branches across the country.

While addressing, Director of Sonali Life, Sheikh Mohammad Danial said It is our commitment to IDRA that we will always continue to maintain the highest standard compliance of IDRAs regulations and become the shinning national example of success through discipline in the insurance sector

CEO of Sonali Life, Rashed Bin Aman further said that the main success of Sonali Life comes due to its trustworthiness and for settling claims within seven days from the due dates. The company has so far settled more than 35,000 insurance claims and all of them were done within the stipulated time.

At the later part of the celebration a grand rendition of music by a good number of popular artists of the country was held and the program ended with dinner.

















