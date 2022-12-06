Video
Sony-Smart showroom inaugurated at Chashara, Narayanganj

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Official distributor of SONY in Bangladesh, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd (Sony Smart) has launched a dedicated showroom at the ground floor of Hasnat Square, located at 231/6 Bangabandhu Avenue of Chashara, Narayanganj recently, says a press release.
This will allow Narayanganj residents to avail authentic Japan-based SONY products near their homes.
As part of the inauguration festivities, attractive offers and gifts were offered as part of the ongoing SONY-SMART WORLD CUP FEVER 2022 campaign, including Japans world-famous SONY BRAVIA XR K Series Google TV and SMART LED TV, refrigerator, deep fridge, and its other products.
SONY-SMARTs Narayanganj outlet was inaugurated at a launching ceremony by the Managing Director of SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam. Other senior officials who were present included SONY Internationals Head of Bangladesh Branch Office Ricky Lukas, prominent businessman in Narayanganj and Managing Director of HQ Group,  Sanjid Hasnat,  SMART Technologies (BD) Ltd Director  Tanvir Hossain, its General Manager (Sales)  Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, and Deputy General Manager  Azad Rahman. Among others, senior officials from the Bangladesh branches of Sony International Ltd and Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, members of the media, and eminent local dignitaries were also present.
It was also announced at the launching that SONY-SMART has been expanding its business in the domestic electronics market further across Bangladesh by offering genuine products at genuine prices, as well as providing after-sales services. The new showroom was established under its G-5 policies, as they will ensure maximum customer satisfaction across the country through genuine product, genuine price, genuine service, along with genuine care and genuine passion.
During the showroom launching, Managing Director of SMART Technologies Limited  Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, We have brought great news for the people of Narayanganj in this Month of Victory. We have unveiled a new showroom to bring genuine SONY Japan products at fair prices right at your doorsteps. There will be no possibility of fraud in any way if you purchase SONY products from this showroom.
Sanjid Hasnat, Managing Director of HQ Group, said, SONY brand products are sold in various places in Narayanganj. But buyers dont get the original products. As a result, they get cheated and lose their valuable money. In this situation, SONY-SMART has opened a showroom in the heart of Narayanganj with original SONY products. With the opening of their showroom, I am confident that the people of Narayanganj will now get genuine SONY products at fair prices.


