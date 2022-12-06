realme smartphone C33 buyers to get 20GB internet for free

Youth-favorite brand realme has partnered up with the countrys popular telecom operator Banglalink, under which customers buying their latest addition to the C-series realme C33, will get 20GB free internet over a period of one year.

Banglalink users can avail of this offer after buying realme C33 from online or any outlet located around the country and enjoy the fastest 4G internet for a year, free of cost. On the first month, customers will receive 9GB of internet (8GB Toffee streaming).

realme C33 comes in two colors of Aqua Blue and Night Sea design with 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant priced at BDT 12,999 (VAT applicable); and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant at BDT 14,999 (VAT applicable) only. To know more details for buying this phone, one may visit https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c33, says a press release.

From the second month onwards until the twelfth month, customers can enjoy 11GB of internet, with 1GB every month (valid for seven days per month).

To avail the package for the first month, users will have to insert Banglalink SIM after buying this phone and then, dial *5000*521#. For the rest of the months, dialing *5000*523# will begin the internet packages. Besides, users will also be able to enjoy 10GB and 150 minutes special offers at only BDT 198, upon dialing *121*7198# (valid for 30 days).

The device features a Boundless Sea design that has added a new dimension to the youths fashion statement. With its 8.3mm slim body and right-angle bezels and unibody back cover, this phone looks even more stylish and makes the user look more fashionable.











