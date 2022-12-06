Dhaka College BCL men obstruct cars of senior AL leaders for fresh committee

More than one thousand leaders and activists of Dhaka College (DC) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Sunday night obstructed the cars of three senior Awami Leaders - Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organising Secretary BM Muzammel Haque and enclosed BCL President AL-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee, demanding a fresh committee in the college unit.

The three aforementioned AL leaders are also tasked by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to look after the BCL, student wing of the party.

At around 10:30pm, more than five hundred DC Chhatra League men surrounded the car of AL-Nahean Khan Joy in front of the 3 no gate of New Market and bombarded him with questions as to why they did not form a committee in the college unit in the last six years.

He could not answer their questions, but instead left the place assuring them that he would try to form the committee after talking to the AL leaders, just one day before the national council of the BCL on December 6.

After 20 minutes, they withdrew the obstruction and let him go to his residence in the New Market area. As his car started moving towards his residence, another group caught his car and again chanted various slogans demanding a committee. At this time, he failed to go to his residence and turned his car towards the Dhaka University (DU) campus.