Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka College BCL men obstruct cars of senior AL leaders for fresh committee

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
DU Correspondent

More than one thousand leaders and activists of Dhaka College (DC) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Sunday night obstructed the cars of three senior Awami Leaders - Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organising Secretary BM Muzammel Haque and enclosed BCL President AL-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee, demanding a fresh committee in the college unit.
The three aforementioned AL leaders are also tasked by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to look after the BCL, student wing of the party.
At around 10:30pm, more than five hundred DC Chhatra League men surrounded the car of AL-Nahean Khan Joy in front of the 3 no gate of New Market and bombarded him with questions as to why they did not form a committee in the college unit in the last six years.
He could not answer their questions, but instead left the place assuring them that he would try to form the committee after talking to the AL leaders, just one day before the national council of the BCL on December 6.
After 20 minutes, they withdrew the obstruction and let him go to his residence in the New Market area. As his car started moving towards his residence, another group caught his car and again chanted various slogans demanding a committee. At this time, he failed to go to his residence and turned his car towards the Dhaka University (DU) campus.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka College BCL men obstruct cars of senior AL leaders for fresh committee
BD's lead crucial for developing Loss and Damage Finance Facility framework: Experts
DU BCL leader allegedly hit watchman as he refuses to crack lock
People afraid of BNP's Dec 10 rally : Quader
Ctg City AL confce put off again
Dhaka court issues warrants to nab BNP leaders Ishraque, Rizvi
Marginalised people benefited from digital financial transactions thru UDC
'Ganatantro Mukti Dibas' today


Latest News
'Goblin mode' is Oxford English Dictionary's word of the year after online vote
Iran judiciary seals businesses of football legend Daei
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Russia says oil price cap will not stop Ukraine offensive
Govt cannot be ousted in unconstitutional way: Minister
Arab fans in Qatar rally behind Morocco
Gaibandha-5 by–election likely to held by Jan 15
Women's football: Uttara FC thrash Farashganj SC 4-0
Dengue patients are dying due to seeking treatment late: Minister
Bongo launches embedded shorts for online media publishers
Most Read News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Moderate earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts
Police cordon off Mirza Abbas's house
HSC candidate killed over land dispute
Brazil to recover Cameroon upset while taking on spirited S Korea
Aug 21 grenade attack: Hearing on death references begins
Dec 10 rally: RAB ready to tackle ‘any situation’
Mamun made Jubo Dal acting president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft