BD's lead crucial for developing Loss and Damage Finance Facility framework: Experts

The Civil society representatives (CSOs) recommended the government must take lead in projecting the LDC's position to develop the framework on Loss and Damage Financing Facility [LDFF] in climate discourse ahead of COP 28.

They made this statement at a press conference titled "COP 27 Outcome: Bangladesh's lead is crucial in framing the Loss and Damage Financing Facility" oganised by Civil Society Organisations at the National Press Club on Monday, where representatives from CSOs who participated in COP 27 global climate conference attended.

They also noted that saving the interest of LDCs [Least Developed Countries] and MVCs [Most Vulnerable Countries] are crucial in LDFF where Bangladesh can play an effective role using the leadership experience of CVF [Climate Vulnerable Forum] and V-20 [Vulnerable 20 group] they opined.

Among them Md. Ziaul Hoque Mukta- CSRL (Center for Sustainable Rural Livelihood), Md Shamsuddoha -CPRD (Centre for Participatory Research and Development) and Rabeya Begum (Chair-CANSA-BD). The press conference was moderated by M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST Foundation and the Keynote paper was presented by Aminul Hoque from EquityBD.

Presenting the keynote paper, Aminul Hoque said that the declaration of LDFF is a significant victory, but there has a limited scope of self-complacence for LDCs until an effective framework is developed followed by pro-poor and justice based outlook. He criticized developed countries and the COP presidency to deliver a complicated and tricky text on LDFF and not mentioning the name of LDCs and SIDCs in the final declaration of those who have contributed to and fought for Loss and Damage financing for a long. He put some demands on the above issues, such as Bangladesh should have a lead role for LDCs positioning in upcoming discourse and negotiation for developing the framework of LDFF, the Framework of LDFF must be developed taking into account the historical responsibility of global warming by rich countries that caused huge loss and damage for LDCs and MVCs, ( Bangladesh should pressure developed countries to revise their NDC [National Determined Contribution] targeting 50 percent emission reduction by 2030 and (iv) LDCs representation must be included in the ad-hoc committee on NCQG [New Collective and Quantified Goal] process that will serve pro-poor interest on future climate financing.

Shamsuddoha opines that declaration of Loss and Damage Financing is somehow very tricky and linked to conditions on mitigation actions. The decision text emphasizes keeping the global average temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius meaning that the countries need to increase their emission reduction targets in the future to get LDFF support. This is very controversial and may lead topolitical divergence may arise between developing countries and LDCs focusing on the issues of definition of vulnerabilities, set priority financing to LDCs, etc. to develop the LDFF. Developed countries can take the opportunities and delay the process with the inclusion of conditionalities. So our government should be cautious and take steps accordingly.

Ziaul Hoque Mukta criticized the failure of CoP 27 to make meaningful outcomes in achieving the 1.5-degrees temperature goal. He said the current discourse on reducing global temperature is 40 years behind what the science suggested. Achieving a 1.5-degrees goal is very important and big polluters did nothing. In the chance of the so-called "Phase down" concept, many European countries have started again their carbon emission and resumed their coal-based power plants. This tends is unacceptable and must be stopped creating pressure from UNFCCC.













