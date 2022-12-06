Video
Tuesday, 6 December, 2022
DU BCL leader allegedly hit watchman as he refuses to crack lock

Published : Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
DU Correspondent

Meftahul Islam Pantho, former Office Secretary of Dhaka University (DU) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), allegedly hit on the head of a night guard of Salimullah Muslim Hall of the university as he (Watchman) refused to crack the lock of a door at late night on Friday.
Victim Ismail Hossain lodged a written complaint with the hall administration in this regard, demanding justice for the attack.
He took treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday morning. Talking to the Daily Observer, Islamil said he was alone at around 5:00am when Pantho 'ordered' him to go with him to crack the lock of a room in the hall.
"As I refused to follow his order at this late night, he suddenly hit on my head with a motorcycle helmet so fast that the helmet was broken into pieces," he alleged.
He further said, "Fortunately I did not suffer any big external wound but I feel uneasy physically since I faced the attack."


