People afraid of BNP's Dec 10 rally : Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday commented that people are in fear about the BNP rally on December 10, and said, "If there is chaos and excesses in the name of the rally, Awami League will give a befitting reply with the people."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said these words after paying tribute to the son of democracy Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy on his 59th death anniversary in the capital.

Quader said, "They (BNP) have the right to hold a peaceful rally, let them do it. But why are the people of the country in fear? Why would they panic? People's fear should be removed."

Terming BNP as 'credible address of all undemocratic forces', he said, "Sectarian evil forces, militant forces are still active against democracy. BNP is sponsoring them. The party is communalism, undemocratic credible address and an obstacle to the development of democracy."





